SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police said a San Francisco man is facing attempted robbery and multiple weapons charges after he was arrested in the city’s Mission District last week.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to an establishment on the 2200 block of Mission Street. Employees told officers that the suspect entered the business, pointed a firearm at them while demanding workers to open the cash register.
Police said the employees were not able to open the register and the suspect left the establishment.
During the investigation, officers found surveillance video and immediately recognized the suspect from prior arrests.
Officers then located the suspect nearby and arrested him without incident. While the suspect was searched, police said they found a loaded firearm on him, which they later determined was reported stolen.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Bruce Blanco was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery. Blanco was also booked on several weapons charges including two counts of assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed stolen firearm and a gun enhancement violation.
According to jail records, Blanco is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.