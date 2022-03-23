STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a terrifying attack on a family at a Stockton home Tuesday night in Stockton, police said.

Officers received reports of a shooting at 10:11 p.m. in the 2500 block of Marsh Street and located a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said a 9-year-old girl was also found at the scene who had been hit in the head with a firearm allegedly by the suspect.

All three victims were transported to a hospital, where the man died from his injuries. The woman remains in critical but stable condition.

Fredrick Wesley, 42, was found near the crime scene and was in possession of two firearms, according to police. He was taken into custody.

Homicide detectives on the case determined that Wesley allegedly knocked on the victim’s door at their residence and forced himself inside.

Police said there was an 18-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl inside the home.

According to detectives, when someone from inside the home called out to their grandmother, a man and woman now identified as the grandmother and uncle to the children responded and were shot by the suspect.

Investigators believe that this was a random act of violence, and that the suspect didn’t know the victims.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.