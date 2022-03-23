SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sunnyvale on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with at least 11 armed robberies throughout the South Bay has been arrested.
In a press release shared on social media, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., officers arrested 21-year-old suspect Eduardo Suarez-Flores on robbery charges. Authorities said that since January of this year, Suarez-Flores is suspected of committing armed robberies at a minimum of eleven convenience stores throughout Santa Clara County.
Two of those alleged crimes occurred in Sunnyvale, according to Sunnyvale DPS. Suarez-Flores was captured by surveillance video cameras wearing similar clothing and using what appeared to be a black handgun during a number of the armed robberies.
After arresting Suarez-Flores, detectives served a search warrant for his car and residence and discovered several items of clothing that matched the clothing he wore during many of the robberies as well as a black BB handgun.
The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety thanked a number of local law enforcement agencies including the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department, the Mountain View Police Department, the Santa Clara Police Department, and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office for collaborating in the investigation and helping to identify Suarez-Flores as the suspect wanted in these robberies.
Anyone with additional information regarding the suspect or any robberies he might have been involved with is asked to contact Detective Grant Smith, 408-730-7100.