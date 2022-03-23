SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – As the invasion of Ukraine approaches one month, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to sever its “Sister County” relationship with the Moscow government and the nation of Russia.

Citing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the action was a condemnation of the “war crimes” committed by President Vladimir Putin.

“What we’re doing here today is simply publicly sharing how we all feel about what’s going on,” said Mike Wasserman, Santa Clara County Board President.

The board’s decision comes as the war enters its 27th day. An estimated two million refugees have fled the country.

The World Health Organization says Russian forces have attacked at least 18 hospitals, including a maternity ward. NATO estimates Ukrainian forces have killed 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops.

“I think that we have to stand with the resilient and brave people of Ukraine,” said Supervisor Susan Ellenberg.

“It is wrong, it is evil and will not be tolerated by civilized nations and civilized people around the world,” said Supervisor Joe Simitian.

“Words have meaning, and this vote that has been taken makes very clear that our County as a whole will not be tolerating these types of behavior,” Supervisor Otto Lee told KPIX 5.

The county’s Sister County relationship dates back to 1994, promoting commerce, cultural, educational and technological exchanges between the two regions.

Lee is the Liaison to the Sister County Commission, and said the resolution makes an important distinction of severing ties with the government, not the Russian people, who ultimately have the power to rise up and stop the invasion. Lee emphasized the importance of maintaining the “people to people relationships” that had been established over the decades.

During the Tuesday board meeting, a Sister County Commissioner described how he sent a video to a Russian contact. The video clip featured former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger speaking directly to the Russian people about the atrocities being committed.

Schwarzenegger’s clip bypassed the media blackout imposed by the Putin regime, and was reportedly widely circulated amongst Russian citizens who have only been able to get information from state-sponsored broadcasts.

“He was able to maintain their relationship, send certain media files over to Russia that were able to be distributed, something that they would otherwise not be able to get. I think that’s so important to keep the truth of what exactly is happening in Ukraine to be told to the Russian people. Because when they know the truth, I don’t think anybody would find that acceptable,” said Lee.

The ordinance will be formally adopted April 5.