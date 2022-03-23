DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Authorities on Wednesday afternoon identified the armed man who was fatally shot by Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night during a domestic disturbance call.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatal encounter Tuesday night, saying the male subject was fatally shot by deputies after he allegedly pointed a rifle at them.

“Deputy Sheriffs were handling a domestic situation when a subject with a weapon came at them forcing deputies to discharge their firearms,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

The department also tweeted a photo of the weapon, but initially released few other details.

In a press release issued by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon, the man shot by deputies was identified as as 51-yearold Robert Jones. Authorities said the weapon he pointed at law enforcement officers was a Umarex AirJavelin Archery Rifle capable of propelling arrows up to 300 feet per second.

On Tuesday night at about 8:44 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 8000 block of Westport Circle in Discovery Bay. After speaking to the person who called in the incident, a deputy attempted to talk to a man in the residence.

As deputies attempted to speak to the man through a screen door, he took out a knife and raised it over his head. Deputies commanded him to drop the knife. The man then brandished what appeared to be a rifle at the deputies, who then retreated to safe distance away from the residence and set up a perimeter.

A short time later after additional deputies and officers with the Oakley Police Department arrived at the scene, the man emerged from the residence with the weapon raised and pointed at the deputies and officers on the street as he walked towards them, authorities said.

Officers commanded him to put the weapon down numerous time in an attempt to deescalate the situation. He refused to comply and advanced on the deputies and officers, who discharged their service weapons at the man, striking him.

Authorities immediately requested an ambulance and the fire department to respond and began performing life-saving measures. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, the sheriff’s office said. No additional details regarding the incident were provided by authorities.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Contra Costa District Attorney’s

Office, and the Oakley Police Department are currently investigating the Discovery Bay officer-involved shooting in accordance with county law enforcement involved fatal incident protocol.

The California Department of Justice was contacted and declined to participate in the investigation because the weapon Jones had in his possession when he was shot is considered to be a deadly weapon.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. Anonymous tips can be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or left via voicemail at (866) 846-3592.