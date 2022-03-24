MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — CHP in the North Bay issued a severe traffic alert Thursday afternoon following a major injury accident that blocked CA-1 in both directions at Muir Beach in Marin County.
The collision happened at around 12:48 p.m. according to CHP. There were no details provided as far as the extent of the injuries or number of vehicles involved, but the state highway remained closed as of 1:49 p.m.
Traffic is being diverted to Franks Valley Road. Motorists are advised to expect delay and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening.