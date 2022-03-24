PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a man Wednesday suspected of robbing a gas station in Petaluma moments after he allegedly robbed a second station in San Rafael.
A news release from police alleges that 43-year-old William A. Kennedy Jr., of Petaluma, robbed two gas stations.READ MORE: Mother, Daughter Died In Tuesday Night Vallejo House Fire
The first incident was on Saturday at a gas station in the 2600 block of Lakeville Highway in Petaluma of cash and lottery tickets. Investigators used images from the station’s surveillance cameras to identify Kennedy, whose identity was confirmed by California State Parole.READ MORE: Theft of Garage Door Opener Leads Danville Police To Arrest Burglary Suspect
As police tried Wednesday at about 2:45 p.m. to contact Kennedy at his job in San Rafael, a report came in of a similar robbery nearby. Petaluma detectives went to the scene at a gas station on Second Street and saw a vehicle matching the description of Kennedy’s, police said.
Detectives followed the vehicle to Richmond, where it pulled into a gas station on Cutting Boulevard. They arrested Kennedy, who was driving the vehicle, on suspicion of robbery and found a large amount of lottery tickets in the vehicle.MORE NEWS: San Francisco City Workers March Down Market Street, Seek Help To Fill Major Staffing Gaps
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.