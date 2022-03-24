SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Convicted killer Scott Peterson was back in a San Mateo County courtroom Thursday in the latest hearing to determine if he gets a new trial or not.
Peterson's defense team continued their push to prove juror Richelle Nice lied on her questionnaire and was biased against Peterson, denying him of a fair trial.
Peterson’s attorneys are trying to get a journalist who interviewed Nice for the documentary “The Murder of Laci Peterson” to testify.
Three people were slated to testify Thursday, but the court was still sorting through the day's plan by the time it took a lunch recess. Court was back in session at 1 p.m.
Peterson was found guilty in 2004 for murdering his wife Laci and their unborn son, Connor.
For years, Peterson's defense team has alleged juror misconduct.
Thursday and Friday are the final two days of hearings scheduled to address the question. The judge will have up to 90 days to decide if Peterson gets a retrial or not.