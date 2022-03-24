GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – Detectives from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’re investigating a murder and a related stabbing incident that occurred in Guerneville the night before.
The sheriff's dispatch center received an emergency call around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday from a woman whispering for help, according to a press release. The call was followed by multiple reports of a car having crashed into a home on the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road in Guerneville. The calls also noted that a dead body appeared to be inside the residence.
“Deputies arrived in the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road and found damage consistent with a vehicle crashing into a fence, support beam, and the residence’s front door. Inside the residence, deputies found a male adult victim suffering from at least one stab wound and bleeding profusely,” the press release read.
First responders gave medical aid to the victim and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Around 10:09 p.m., deputies responded to reports of another stabbing victim at another local hospital. According to reports, a relative dropped off the victim there, and the victim remains in critical condition as of press time.
"During the investigation, deputies and detectives were able to identify the suspect and confirm the same suspect committed both violent incidents. The suspect's truck was located by deputies at Highway 116 and Neely Road. The male adult suspect was later found a short distance from his vehicle and was determined to be deceased. At this time, it is believed the deceased suspect acted alone," the sheriff's press release stated.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at (707) 565-2121.