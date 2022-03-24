BEREKELEY (KPIX) — It’s been one month since the start of the conflict in Ukraine and almost 100 people in Berkeley responded Thursday evening to president Zelensky’s call for a day of international unity.

Igor Molyvog was one of those who showed up at Civic Center Park on Thursday night. He’s from a small village in central Ukraine and is a student at UC Berkeley but he finds trying to live in both worlds is almost impossible.

“Basically I’m focused on helping them much more than I’m focusing on my studies right now. Basically I had to put everything on hold for the time being,” Molyvog said.

“We see and recognize what the people in Ukraine have done. They are not just fighting for the defense of our country. They are standing for democracy around the world,” said Stefan Elgstrand, who is a legislative aid for the Berkeley mayor’s office.

Micky Duxbury printed flyers to hand out listing websites where people can go to donate and help.

“It’s only a very small thing but it’s not enough. I just feel like I wanted to be with people. It matters so much to just stand here and be public with this,” Duxbury said.

For Molyvog, it meant a lot to see so many people show up to support his country and his family who are still half a world away.

“I feel inspired. I would say that seeing these people, I do feel inspired as well and I feel hope,” he said.

The Ukrainian flag was raised during the rally and Berkeley city leaders have approved it to fly in front of city hall for the next month.