PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police in Palo Alto on Thursday announced they have identified four suspects responsible for a series of car break-ins in late January, where one of the suspects fired a handgun at a resident after he interrupted the crime.

On January 29 shortly before midnight, police dispatch received a call reporting a shot fired during an interrupted car burglary on the 3600 block of South Court. The caller told police the suspects had fled in a vehicle and that he had not been hit.

Police responded to the area immediately, but could not locate the suspects. Officers found three unlocked vehicles that had been opened and rummaged through at the scene. Other similar burglary cases that occurred the same night were reported on the 700 block of Talisman Court.

An extensive investigation led detectives to identify the four suspects, three of whom are juveniles. While police were able to place the suspects at the scene committing the crimes and develop information supporting charges for petty theft and conspiracy against the four teens, the investigation into which of the suspects was in possession of the firearm and fired the shot remains ongoing. Police said they still haven’t located the firearm used in the incident.

Detectives also were able to identify the vehicle used in the burglaries as a stolen red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was found unoccupied in Morgan Hill around 10 a.m. on January 30. The car had been stolen in San Jose on January 29 before the Palo Alto crimes were committed. Police located property inside the vehicle that had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Alma Street in Palo Alto near the time of the shooting.

On March 16, detectives arrested one of the suspects, a 15-year-old male San Jose resident who police said was the driver of the vehicle. He was charged with conspiracy, possession of stolen vehicle, and accessory to assault with a deadly weapon — all felonies — as well as misdemeanor petty theft. He was already in custody at the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on an unrelated offense at the time of the arrest.

Police have been unable to locate the two additional juvenile suspects (a second 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from San Jose) and are requesting charges on both of them for felony conspiracy and misdemeanor petty theft. The fourth suspect is an 18-year-old male San Jose resident. Authorities are requesting that the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office review the case against him for appropriate charges, which could include conspiracy, possession of stolen vehicle, accessory to assault with a deadly weapon, and petty theft.

Police are not identifying that adult suspect by name as he has not been arrested yet. Authorities said his name will be released to the public once he is in custody.

Palo Alto police noted that local non-profit charitable organization Mothers Against Murder has offered a $20,000 reward in the case which remains unclaimed. It is still available should someone provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the shooting itself.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.