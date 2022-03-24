PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Thursday afternoon identified the victim who was fatally shot while behind the wheel of a car near the Pleasant Hill-Lafayette border Wednesday.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s identified the victim in the homicide as 20-year-old Lafayette resident Basel Jilani.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s office said Muir Station deputies were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. following a report of a shooting in the unincorporated area of Taylor Road and Gloria Terrace near the border between the two East Bay towns.

Deputies arrived on scene to find bystanders providing lifesaving measures to a person on the ground near a vehicle who appeared to have been shot, authorities said.

Medics arrived at the scene at 1:17 p.m. and but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case was turned over to the sheriff’s department. Deputies were looking for a suspect vehicle described as a black BMW SUV with multiple people aboard. That vehicle was still being sought on Thursday.

Beyond the description of the suspect vehicle, authorities have still not revealed any details regarding what led up to the incident.

Taylor was closed between Grayson and Withers during the ongoing investigation and was reopened just before 6 p.m.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.