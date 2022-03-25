WARSAW (CBS News) — President Biden will meet with Ukrainian refugees and deliver a “major address” while he’s in Poland Saturday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Friday on Air Force One.
The president is spending Friday meeting with U.S. troops stationed in Poland and watching humanitarian efforts in that NATO country.
The president is spending time in Rzeszów, Poland, not far from the Ukrainian border, before traveling to Warsaw late Friday to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.