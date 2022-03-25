CONCORD (KPIX) — Food and gas prices are going up and so is the number of people who need food assistance.

The Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano is helping to meet the need by launching the 2 Million Meal Challenge. It’s counting on the community and a generous, record-breaking donation to make it successful.

The Danville-based Behring Global Educational Foundation is pledging a $500,000 match, the largest ever in the food bank’s 47-year history.

Behring Foundation board member and longtime Contra Costa County resident Don Williams came up with the idea.

“I’ve heard about the people and the percentages of people in Contra Costa and Solano County that don’t have the money that I do to eat. And I like challenges. I always feel that, if someone puts in, they get more out,” Williams said.

Williams will match, dollar-for-dollar, every donation up to $500,000. If the match is met, the $1 million in funds will provide 2 million nutritious meals for the community.

The food bank said it is serving more people than ever since the start of the year.

“The impact of the pandemic is not over. Even if they’re back employed, there are a lot of people who have fallen behind on their bills, behind on their rent and having trouble getting back to square one, let alone moving forward,” said Joel Sjostrom, president & CEO of the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano. “Now add inflation on top of this and the $6-a-gallon of gas makes it really hard.”

Sjostrom said his organization was already helping an additional 100,000 people each month since the pandemic began. The food bank said it’s extremely grateful for the Behring Foundation’s generosity and ability to make a significant difference in the fight against hunger.

The food bank itself is also pinched by higher food and fuel costs. It relies on several 18-wheelers to distribute food to its partners, schools and pantries.

“We think of the general inflation of 5, 7, 8 percent but grocery inflation, food prices, especially in proteins, dairy and produce — it’s more like 10-12 percent, so that really makes a big difference,” Sjostrom said.

“A lot of people need food and I’m one of the lucky ones,” Williams said. “I just thought I’d challenge a bunch of my friends. I’ll challenge anybody.”

The 2 Million Meal Challenge runs through May 31.

For more information, visit http://give.foodbankccs.org/campaign/2-million-meal-challenge/c396239