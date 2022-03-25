LAGUNITAS (CBS SF) — Investigators were trying to determine a cause Friday of a fire deep within Samuel P. Taylor State Park that destroyed the Pioneer Tree, an iconic old growth Redwood.
State Park officials said the tree was discovered fully engulfed in flames on Thursday morning and had collapsed into a pile of smoldering debris by the afternoon.
The Pioneer Tree soared approximately 200 feet into the air and was one of the park's few remaining old growth coastal redwoods. The tree had been hollowed out by previous wildfires, but its root system was nourished by younger generations of redwoods.
“State Parks is devastated by the loss of this much beloved redwood tree,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero in a news release. “I saw the collapsed tree in person and know how much it pains all of us who treasure these ancient giants who have lived thousands of years.”
The fire was reported around 11:25 a.m. and the Marin County Fire Department was able to contain the damage to approximately a ½ acre with no threat of further spread.
Officials said the cause of the fire was unknown and remained under investigation. Fortunately, no evacuations of campers was required and no one was injured.