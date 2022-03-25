KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

EVENT: Sonoma Film Fest

Through Sunday

Sonoma International Film Festival delivers the very best in film, food, wine and fun this weekend. The little film fest that could celebrates 25 years and you are invited to the party through Sunday. This milestone event features 100+ new films from around the world, spectacular culinary occasions, panels, live music, parties and special events. Chef stars Jacques Pepin & Joanne Weir are being honored this year along with one of the greatest movie stars of all time – Jacqueline Bisset (Bullitt, Airplane, The Deep and new film Loren & Rose).

https://sonomafilmfest.org

MOVIE: The Rose Maker

Now playing

Set in the rolling rose filled hills of France the subtitled Rose Maker is about, yes you guessed, roses or a women who creates roses. A passion and business passed down from her father who departed 15 years past. The madam of the rose farm faces foreclosure on her business unless she finds a way to beat the competition. The Rose Maker is full of laughs and heart and finds a little grit along the way.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Rose_Maker

CHEERS: Pliny The Younger

Available Today

Russian River Brewing Company’s Pliny the Younger is a Triple IPA, meaning that it is higher in alcohol and has tons of hops. Brewed for the first time in 2005 as a winter seasonal release, the release has been a victim of the COVID pandemic. Now it’s back. Visit brew pubs in Santa Rosa and Windsor for your share of Pliny and check out the website for more.

https://www.russianriverbrewing.com/blog/pliny-the-younger-release-2022-is-finally-here/

EAT: Oakland Restaurant Week

Today through Sunday

The food scene in Oakland has never been hotter and you are invited to come dine as Restaurant Week wraps this weekend. Dozens of restaurants are participating with special tasting menus for lunch and dinner. Chef Nelson, the rock star chef at the helm at Sobre Mesa is serving up some new killer cocktails with his menu. Chef Jen Biesty has a roasted pork shoulder on her tasty menu while it’s a mole party for all at Agave.

https://www.visitoakland.com/events/annual-events/restaurant-week/

EAT: SF Restaurant Week

April 1st – 10th

San Francisco Restaurant Week launches a week from today and runs through April 10th. Celebrate the flavors of San Francisco’s unique and diverse cusine through special prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Head to the website for a list of participating restaurants and yummy menu details.

https://www.sfrestaurantweek.com/about/