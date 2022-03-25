SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Thousands of college basketball fans descended on San Francisco this weekend for March Madness. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament brought more than just excitement. It’s also providing a big boost to the city and businesses said it’s been a slam dunk for the local economy.

“It’s a been a very rough couple of years with the pandemic with not a lot of large events. And, in some ways, this is really the coming back out for San Francisco. We’re seeing thousands of visitors from across the country fly in here,” said Yoyo Chan, vice president of government and community relations for the Warriors.

Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, hosted two Sweet 16 games on Thursday with about 18,000 fans in attendance, according to Chan.

She said Saturday’s Elite 8 game between Duke and Arkansas is sold out. That’s another 18,000 fans, many of them from out of state.

“We’re staying at the hotel, we’re going out to eat,” said Alex Williams, parent of a Duke student. “So we hope that we’re helping everybody — the local economy.”

Williams and another Duke parent, Jennifer Baker, came to support their two sons on the basketball team. They were squeezing in time for sightseeing.

“We did the cruise. Visited Fisherman’s Wharf. The (cable car), hanging out of it. So we’re enjoying San Francisco, we’re loving it,” said both Baker and Williams.

Hotels and restaurants are embracing the extra foot traffic.

“Anytime NCAA can be in town, it’s a big draw,” said Ramalah LaBang, general manager of Dumpling Time Thrive City which is located right in front of Chase Center.

It’s been tough the past two years since most arena events were canceled. LaBang said the sold-out game on Saturday will be a blessing.

“We treat it like it’s a Warriors game so we’ll be busy from 2 o’clock all the way to close. We’ll stay open after the game and we’ll expect well over 700 covers so we’ll be busy all day. It’s going to be outstanding,” LaBang said.

The Hotel Council of San Francisco said hotels are seeing a big boost in visitors thanks to March Madness. The organization did not provide a number but said the percentage was significant.