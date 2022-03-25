MILL VALLEY (BCN) – The Mill Valley City Council has voted to appoint three new members and cancel the June election, the city announced Thursday.
Three available slots on the council were to be up in June, one for two years and one for four years. Three people were nominated for office and completed the necessary paperwork, the city said.
According to the city, in this instance, when there are three spots and three people have filed election paperwork, the California Elections Code allows the city council to appoint the nominees and cancel the election.
The decision is estimated to save the city $45,000 in election expenses.
The three appointees are Jim Wickham, Stephen Burke, and Max Perrey.
Wickham was originally elected to council in 2015 and served for four years. He was then elected in 2019 to fill a vacancy. He served as vice mayor in 2021-2022 and with his new appointment, will serve a two-year term. Burke was appointed in September of 2021 to fill a vacancy until the next election; he has now been appointed to a four-year term. Perrey has been appointed to a four-year term and serves as chair of the city’s emergency preparedness commission, is co-chair of Sustainable Mill Valley, and sits on the oversight committee of the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority.
The new councilmen will be sworn into office June 21 at City Hall.
