MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Police in Mountain View have arrested a man suspected in multiple burglaries along with the assault of a police officer earlier this year.

According to a police statement, officers confronted the suspect on the night of January 28 on the 200 block of Infinity Way after a caller reported about a Lexus sedan associated with burglaries in the area and possible bicycle thefts in a garage.

When officers approached the driver, police said he started the vehicle and drove quickly out of the garage, nearly striking an officer.

During the investigation, police determined the Lexus was connected to several burglaries in Mountain View and in other communities.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, detectives spotted the sedan on Shoreline Boulevard. Police said the suspect then parked and washed the vehicle.

When he was confronted by detectives, the suspect led them on a brief chase before being arrested. Police later determined the Lexus sedan was stolen.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Anthony Quach of East Palo Alto, was booked on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, theft and resisting arrest.

Following Quach’s arrest, police arrested an alleged accomplice in the burglaries. On Thursday, 26-year-old Ramiro Rosales was booked on charges of burglary.

According to jail records, Quach appeared in court on Friday and is being held without bail. Meanwhile, Rosales is being held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.