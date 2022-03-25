Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Concord, Concord High School, Concord police, Crash, Denkinger Road

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that closed Denkinger Road in Concord for at least an hour Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Concord Police Department Twitter account posted a photo of the crash that happened on the 1700 block of Denkinger Road near Concord High School at around 3:12 p.m.

At least three vehicles appeared to be involved based on the photo. Police said that fortunately there were no major injuries from the crash.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area as officers clear the roadway. The road was blocked by the collision for at least an hour before being cleared shortly before 4 p.m.