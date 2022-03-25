AMERICAN CANYON (BCN) — Police in American Canyon have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred recently at the Newell Open Space parking lot.

Jamal Rutledge, 26, of Richmond, was arrested Wednesday in Contra Costa County, according to the American Canyon Police Department.

In February and March, several vehicles had been broken into at the Newell Open Space parking lot. Police said the suspect had smashed the vehicles’ windows and had taken items from the vehicles.

During the most recent incident on March 14, a witness provided American Canyon police with a description of the suspect, the suspect’s vehicle and with the vehicle’s license plate information.

Investigators identified the suspect as Rutledge, and police located him on March 18 traveling in the area of American Canyon Road and Newell Drive.

An officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Rutledge fled and an ensuing pursuit was terminated due to his reckless driving, police said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Rutledge, and he was ultimately taken into custody in Contra Costa County on Wednesday.

Police said Rutledge was in possession of a tool commonly used in vehicle burglaries.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.