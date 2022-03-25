SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Golden State Warriors announced Friday that center James Wiseman will miss the rest of the season, as he continues to rehab from a meniscal tear he suffered last year.
According to a team statement, Wiseman had experienced swelling in his right knee after appearing in three games with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this month. Wiseman averaged 17.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in his appearances.READ MORE: UPDATE: 3 Critical After Drive-By Shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District
“We’ve maintained throughout his entire rehabilitation process that we’re going to be patient and look out for James’ best interests in what we anticipate to be a long and successful career,” Warriors president of basketball operations and GM Bob Myers.READ MORE: California Dungeness Crab Fishery Closing In April Over Whale Entanglement Concerns
Wiseman, who was drafted second overall by Golden State in the 2020 NBA Draft, underwent surgery to repair the meniscal tear on April 15, 2021. The team said Friday that no additional surgery is needed.
“As a 20 year-old, his entire career is ahead of him. For us, as an organization, our focus is on James’ long-term health and we’re confident—and our doctors are confident—that this long-term approach will help James become the player we believe he will evolve into when he returns to the court.,” Myers went on to say.MORE NEWS: Sonoma County Sheriff Hands Off Investigation of Former Windsor Mayor Foppoli to State A.G.
Wiseman is expected to continue his rehab in the Bay Area, which consists strength and conditioning exercises, along with rest.