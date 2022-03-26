SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An approaching weather system was pulling in topic moisture from a plume originating south of Hawaii Saturday, bringing the promise of significant Sunday showers to drought parched Northern California.

While the rain totals will not be enough to break the region’s drought cycle, forecasters predicted it would dump from a quarter of inch to an inch of rain across the Bay Area.

“Total rain amounts should average 0.25-0.5″ for most areas,” the National Weather Service said. “1-2 inches is possible in the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains with isolated higher amounts. Periods of moderate rain rates may occur both late Sunday evening and on Monday afternoon.”

The system is being fueled by tropical moisture.

“The system will tap into a tropical moisture plume originating south of Hawaii with increasing moisture transport into our area by Sunday night,” the weather service said.

But unfortunately, the storm will not be a March miracle. California will end its rainy season, deep in drought.

“That’s right, we do have a miracle Marches,” said Nelsy Rodriguez with the East Bay Municipal Utility District. “Every few years we do get a big downpour in March.”

It was March of 1991 that really set the standard for monthly miracles when massive rainfall, and 60% of the average snowpack total fell in a matter of weeks, effectively busting a drought that started in 1988.

This year, March is going to leave us not that far from where the winter started.

“East Bay MUD is still currently in a stage one drought,” Rodriguez told KPIX 5. “We are requesting a 10% conservation from our customers.”

The third year of drought will only bring more challenges, because the utility has already reached into its supply of drought resources.

“This year this year we have pulled from our supplemental supplies,” Rodriguez explains.

Next week will bring an important update for East Bay water supplies when the April 1st snow survey is held.

It’s not expected to be encouraging. After a strong start, California is leaving its rain season with 94% of the state already in “severe” drought, another 37% in “extreme” drought.

“You know we had that incredible storm in October,” said Donald Seymour with Sonoma Water. “And then, again, a really incredible wet December that made us feel like we were gonna get out of this situation. Then everything just turned off January 1 basically