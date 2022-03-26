SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Family and friends on Friday were celebrating the life of the San Jose police officer and former San Jose State running back who died suddenly in his home earlier this month.

Police and firefighters found 24-year-old DeJon Packer unconscious at his Milpitas home on March 14. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“DeJon graduated the police academy just one year ago. He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player,” the department said in a tweet posted the following day.

Our police family is devastated by the sudden loss of Officer DeJon Packer who passed away last night. DeJon graduated the police academy just one year ago. He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player. pic.twitter.com/qrTQZGkDoJ — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 14, 2022

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also offered his condolences. “We remember him for his courageous commitment to our city,” he said.

My heart breaks for the family and many friends of @SanJosePD officer DeJon Packer. DeJon graduated from Gunderson High School, played football for @SJSU, and after graduation, served his community as a police officer. (1/2) https://t.co/Afj7JPvCdE — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) March 14, 2022

Services remembering Packer are underway. Visitation began Friday at noon and continues until 7 p.m. at Darling Fischer Garden Chapel in San Jose.

On Saturday, the viewing begins at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11. Both will be at Redemption Church.

A native of San Jose and a graduate of Gunderson High School, Packer played two seasons at San Jose City College before playing for the Spartans at SJSU.

Over his three seasons at San Jose State, Packer played 26 games and scored the game-winning touchdown in a 2019 upset against Arkansas, the team’s first ever win against an SEC opponent.

One of the biggest plays in recent history.. RIP Pack pic.twitter.com/AoB1zSSXa0 — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) March 14, 2022

“We are deeply saddened by the news of DeJon Packer. The San José State Football family has suffered a great loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with DeJon’s family & friends,” the team said in a statement.

The coroner’s office has not released an official cause of death. The Milpitas Police Department is assisting with the investigation into the cause death.