SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fatal crash at Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive in San Jose early Saturday is being investigated as a felony hit and run, police said.

A gray 2017 Honda sedan was traveling northbound on Lucretia Avenue in the far left lane around 1:53 a.m., based on a preliminary investigation, according to police.

The sedan collided with a motorized scooter that was going in the same direction in the same lane just south of Taji Drive, police said.

The Honda fled, according to police. Next, a mid-size white sports utility vehicle hit the downed rider of the scooter and also fled, police said.

The man who was riding the scooter was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to police.

This is the 23rd fatal collision and 24th victim of 2022, police said.

The coroner’s office will release the victim’s name after they have confirmed his identity and reached his family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Malvido of the San Jose police department’s traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.

