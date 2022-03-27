ASHLAND (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported one person died in a fiery, fatal crash occurred late Saturday night near the interchange of Interstate highways 238 and 580 in Ashland.
Officers responded to a 10:24 p.m. report of the crash involving one vehicle that went down an embankment on the west side of the interchange near the connecting lane from southbound Interstate 580 to westbound Interstate 238.
The vehicle knocked down a pole, caught fire and started a grass fire.
By 10:43 p.m., the CHP had classified the crash as a fatality and contacted the coroner.
Authorities have not released any details regarding the possible cause of the accident.
Alameda County Fire also responded to the crash and put out the fire. The Alameda County Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fatal incident Sunday morning.
Last night, ACFD responded to a fatality accident at interstates 238 and 580 in Castro Valley.
E6, E24, R24, T25, B2 #ALCOFIRE@CHPcastrovalley @alcofirefighter pic.twitter.com/zINz8cje2Z
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) March 27, 2022
Multiple Alameda County Fire units responded to the scene. Authorities have not identified the victim in the fatal crash.