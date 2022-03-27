PINOLE (CBS SF) — Pinole police said an argument inside a bowling alley led to two people being shot and wounded in the parking lot about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.
The shootings occurred at AMF Pinole Valley Lanes on Pinole Valley Road, near Interstate 80.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital and no one was in custody, as of 10 p.m., when police said there was no longer a threat to the public.
