SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — An approaching storm front continued to intensify Sunday morning, drawing from a humid plume of tropical moisture streaming northward from Hawaii, taking aim at the Santa Cruz Mountains and Monterey County, triggering flash flood warnings for the Colorado and Dolan Fire burn scars along the Big Sur coast.

The warnings go into effect at 7 p.m. Sunday and are in effect until 6 a.m. Monday when the brunt of the storm is expected to roll through the region.

“There is good agreement in bringing the surface low onshore along the Central Coast,” the weather service said. “As such this is where the potential for higher rain totals and rates is greatest. The Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia ranges look to score the highest totals; likely in the 1-3 inch range.”

Of particular concern are the mountainous Big Sur areas denuded by the rare January-February Colorado wildfire.

“Since the Colorado scar has not been ‘tested’ in a rain event yet, folks in the area should prepare for slides possibly impacting Highway 1,” the weather service said. “Make sure you have the necessary supplies should the road become blocked and/or a power outage occur.”

In the Bay Area, the weather service issued a wind advisory from 2 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday for the East Bay Hills, the Diablo Range and Santa Cruz Mountains. The communities expected to be impacted by the gusty breezes will Pacifica, Blackhawk, Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek, Day Valley, Seaside, Monterey and Marina.

Forecasters expected to see sustained south winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

The gusty breezes could prove challenging for the world best sailors who will be racing on the San Francisco Bay in the season wrap-up of the SailGP circuit.

The entire field will take part in the two final races of the San Francisco stop and then the US, Japan and Australian teams will battle it out in a winner-takes-all, $1 million single race to wrap up the season.

By the time the final race begins for the 50-foot catamarans, that ride up out of the water on foils and can reach 60 mph, the winds will be whipping up on the Bay. Last week, both the US and Australian boats capsized in specular fashion in the gusty conditions.

“The weather tomorrow maybe be different than your typical San Fran day,” US skipper Jimmy Spithill said after Saturday’s races. “Hopefully, we get a good race track and put on a good show.”

While the rain totals will not be enough to break the region’s drought cycle, forecasters predicted it would dump from a quarter of inch to an inch of rain across the Bay Area.

“Total rain amounts should average 0.25-0.5 of an inch” for most areas,” the National Weather Service said.

So there will not be a March miracle. California will end its rainy season, deep in drought.

“That’s right, we do have a miracle Marches,” said Nelsy Rodriguez with the East Bay Municipal Utility District. “Every few years we do get a big downpour in March.”

It was March of 1991 that really set the standard for monthly miracles when massive rainfall, and 60% of the average snowpack total fell in a matter of weeks, effectively busting a drought that started in 1988.