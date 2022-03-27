SAN BRUNO (BCN) — A fire near train tracks in San Bruno Saturday evening halted regular Caltrain service as well as BART service.
Caltrain report that the San Bruno station is closed until further notice. Officials there said bus service is being provided between South San Francisco and Millbrae stations and that passengers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.READ MORE: High Speed Sail GP Racing Comes to San Francisco Bay
BART officials tweeted at 10:59 p.m. Saturday that trains had stopped running from the San Bruno station in the SFO and Millbrae directions and that SamTrans was providing bus service in the interim with its ECR South bus.READ MORE: Parents and Students March to Protest Oakland School Closures
Neither transit agency has provided an update as of early Sunday morning when service would resume in the area.
The Facebook page of the San Bruno Police Department has a 10:39 p.m. post that officers were assisting the city’s fire department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office with a fire near Caltrain property east of San Antonio Avenue and Santa Dominga Avenue. No residences were threatened.MORE NEWS: San Francisco PUC Offers Free Consultation to Help Customers Save Water
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.