SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — It was a sold-out house at Chase Center Saturday evening as Duke Blue Devils fans went wild over the team’s victory over Arkansas in the Elite 8 game.

The Blue Devils beat the Razorbacks 78-69 to become the West Regional Champions. Legendary Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is headed to his record-setting 13th Final Four. It will be his final farewell before his retirement.

“We love Coach K so much! We’ve been rooting for him since ’94, ’92,” said Paul Collins of San Francisco.

“I’ve been in San Francisco for the last 10 years. This is my daughter Jackie, San Francisco local. It’s just amazing. Duke class of 2000 and Duke still winning championships,” said Dan Schiffner of San Francisco.

“I’m old enough to remember Duke beat Arkansas Final Four in 1990 and I’m old enough to remember Duke losing the championship in ’94. This is a sweet revenge. Little bit delayed, we’re old, This is awesome. Coach K’s final year,” said Ken Dupee of Berkeley.

It was a tough night for the fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks.

“Not too good. Glad that we made it to the Elite 8, but you know how it is. It’s Duke. Duke is Duke,” said Bay Area resident and Arkansas fan Brian Jackson.

“I think it shows that Arkansas has a lot of heart, it took the team a little while to gel, but they played really well and they got to the Elite 8,” said Ben Steinberg of Richmond.

Saturday’s game was a big win for businesses near the Chase Center.

Gott’s Roadside at Thrive City opened in September of last year. It said it had one of its busiest days ever during Thursday’s Sweet Sixteen game. It planned to stay open well past its normal closing hour on Saturday.

“It’s so fantastic. Every event that we do is special and it’s great to see people coming down getting to have a good time here. Some people finding Gott’s for the first time, some people who are tried and true fans who are coming back,” said Assistant General Manger Zach Bowman.

Meanwhile, Duke is headed to New Orleans where it will be two wins away from sending Coach K off to retirement with his sixth national title.