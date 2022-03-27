SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating separate incidents — a homicide and an officer-involved shooting — that happened within the space of a block early Sunday morning.

San Jose police said dispatch received the call regarding the incident at 2:43 a.m. in the area of South 4th Street just north of San Carlos Street.

Arriving officers found on adult male victim at the scene. Police did not provide any additional information regarding the homicide.

Police also responded to a second scene on the 100 block of E. San Carlos Street for an in-progress weapons call at La Victoria restaurant.

Police said initial information indicated that the suspect was pointing a handgun at another involved subject. One of the arriving officers discharged his weapon, striking the suspect at least one time.

The suspect was transported and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police later confirmed that officers were at the scene of the fatal shooting at South 4th Street when at around 3:11 a.m., officers observed people fleeing La Victoria restaurant. More than one person reported a man was armed with a gun at restaurant.

At that point, officers formed a team and responded to the second incident.

Police detectives will be working both of the incidents for most of Sunday. Authorities still do not know if the two incidents are related.

The SJPD Public Information Officer posted on Twitter about the homicide shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, noting it was the fourth homicide of the year in San Jose.

We can confirm we are currently investigating homicide number 4 of the year. This occurred on S. 4th St just north of San Carlos St. Adult male victim. Unknown motive/suspect at this time. TOC 2:43 AM Updates here when available. pic.twitter.com/5zGUeiwNqT — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 27, 2022

Police said they do not know the motive or have any suspect information in the homicide at this time.