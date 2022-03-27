SANTA CRUZ (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz said a man was killed Sunday morning when the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed into a utility pole.
Police responded to the 5:45 a.m. crash at the intersection of Cayuga and Effey streets and found a car had struck a pole, trapping two men inside.
Santa Cruz Fire extricated the men, both Santa Cruz County residents, from the car. The passenger, 48, was declared dead at the scene. The driver, 38, was taken to Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was speeding southbound on Cayuga Street when it struck the utility pole. Traffic Investigators closed down a stretch of Cayuga Street from Broadway to Hanover Street, causing traffic delays for several hours.
A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was speeding southbound on Cayuga Street when it struck the utility pole. Traffic Investigators closed down a stretch of Cayuga Street from Broadway to Hanover Street, causing traffic delays for several hours.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact Santa Cruz Police Department Traffic Investigations Lieut. Wes Morey at (831) 420-5857 or wmorey@cityofsantacruz.com. Anonymous tips can be texted to (831) 420-5995, or online at www.santacruzpolice.com.
