PINOLE (CBS SF) — An argument inside a Pinole bowling alley Sunday evening spilled out into the parking lot where it ended in gunfire and left two people injured, authorities said.
Pinole police said they received several reports of shots being fired outside the Pinole Valley Lanes at about 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.
A perimeter was established and an immediate search for the suspect began, but he was not located.
Detectives have determined that two groups of people got into an argument inside the bowling alley. The argument continued in the parking lot where the suspect fired multiple rounds striking the two victims and several cars.
The suspect is described as a male with a long ponytail and wearing a grey, hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information was asked to call Pinole police at 510-724-1111