SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the clock ticks down on California’s rental relief moratorium, which is set to expire March 31, the rush is on to codify some kind of protection for renters.

AB-2179 would give those renters who’ve already applied for state and federal help with their rent a three month extension on the moratorium. But, Monday Assemblymember Phil Ting and State Senator Scott Wiener spoke in opposition to the bill saying it leaves San Francisco renters out of luck.

“There is a part of this legislation that is very important. Specifically, it allows people who have already applied for rent relief and are just waiting to be paid – it continues to protect them for another three months while they are waiting to get paid. I fully support that. It’s very important,” Wiener told KPIX5.

But, it will end eviction moratoriums for most of the state — including San Francisco where 62 percent of Wieners constituents are renters – all because of language about when moratoriums were implemented.

“Los Angeles, Oakland and Alameda can enforce theirs, but San Francisco can’t,” said Weiner. “While I support those waiting for their support, I can’t support legislation that prevents San Francisco from protecting renters who are in danger of evictions.”

Tenants advocates say the bill is simply not enough.

“We think that this bill is untenable. It’s deeply unfair. There is no extension of the rent relief program, also known as ERAP, that is included in this and we have a ton of tenants who are stuck in the system. We’ve got tenants who got some money, but need more money,” says Shanti Singh with Tenants Togther.

Singh says 1.6 million California households are still in danger of eviction.

Derek Barnes with the East Bay Rental Housing Association says it is time to repeal the moratorium and that concerns about mass evictions are overblown.

“We really haven’t seen dramatic evidence of the tsunami of eviction. We will continue as an industry to work with our renters and work with our residents and those who are genuinely and authentically experiencing hardships, we will work with them to make sure they have a home,” Barnes said.

If you haven’t already the time to apply for rent relief is right now.

“On April 1, we will be closing the program and we will not be accepting new applications. What’s really important is that people who need assistance, who have struggled throughout the pandemic – go ahead and reach out and try and get that assistance now,” said Geoffrey Ross with the California Department of Housing and Community Development.