SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the robbery of a Canadian film crew at Twin Peaks early Friday evening that witnesses caught on video.
At 6:16 p.m. officers responded to Twin Peaks for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. A 49-second video posted on social media showed the suspects parked slightly off the windy two-lane road behind an SUV with the tailgate open.
🚨 Another robbery caught on video. 3 Canadian filmmakers were robbed in broad daylight for over $35,000 dollars worth of equipment at gunpoint at Twin Peaks in #SanFrancisco. They lost a lot of footage and videos they captured. #SF #bayarea pic.twitter.com/feHB2FE17E
— Jackfroot (@jackfrootnews) March 27, 2022
One man leaps out and strikes a man standing at the open tailgate in the head from behind while the other points a gun at someone who can be seen holding his hands in the air on the other side of the SUV.
The suspects then load camera gear into a silver Infinity sedan with tinted windows and then pull away with camera gear sticking out of the car's back driver's side window.
Apparently the victims were a film crew from Canada who lost $35,000 worth of equipment as well as their video footage, according to social posts.
One of the suspects was wearing a light yellow hooded sweatshirt with writing on the back, black jeans slung low around the hips and tan shoes or low boots. The armed suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt with the hood up and dark pants. Both appear to be male.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
