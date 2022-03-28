Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the robbery of a Canadian film crew at Twin Peaks early Friday evening that witnesses caught on video.

At 6:16 p.m. officers responded to Twin Peaks for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. A 49-second video posted on social media showed the suspects parked slightly off the windy two-lane road behind an SUV with the tailgate open.

One man leaps out and strikes a man standing at the open tailgate in the head from behind while the other points a gun at someone who can be seen holding his hands in the air on the other side of the SUV.

The suspects then load camera gear into a silver Infinity sedan with tinted windows and then pull away with camera gear sticking out of the car’s back driver’s side window.

Apparently the victims were a film crew from Canada who lost $35,000 worth of equipment as well as their video footage, according to social posts.

One of the suspects was wearing a light yellow hooded sweatshirt with writing on the back, black jeans slung low around the hips and tan shoes or low boots. The armed suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt with the hood up and dark pants. Both appear to be male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

