Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Concord, Concord Police Department, Drunk Driving, DUI, Monument Boulevard

CONCORD (BCN) — Monument Boulevard is open again in both directions in Concord Monday morning following a suspected DUI crash earlier in the morning, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., Concord police tweeted the crash had knocked down a power pole, closing Monument in both directions at Virginia Lane.

READ MORE: Crash Blocks Westbound Lanes On Dumbarton Bridge

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police.

READ MORE: Tesla Seeking 2nd Stock Split In Less Than 2 Years

The roadway was open again as of 8:55 a.m.

MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Soaking Rain Moves Across Bay Area As End Of Wet Weather Season Nears

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.