CONCORD (BCN) — Monument Boulevard is open again in both directions in Concord Monday morning following a suspected DUI crash earlier in the morning, police said.
Just before 2 a.m., Concord police tweeted the crash had knocked down a power pole, closing Monument in both directions at Virginia Lane.READ MORE: Crash Blocks Westbound Lanes On Dumbarton Bridge
The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police.READ MORE: Tesla Seeking 2nd Stock Split In Less Than 2 Years
The roadway was open again as of 8:55 a.m.
MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Soaking Rain Moves Across Bay Area As End Of Wet Weather Season Nears
Monument Blvd. is closed in both directions at Virginia Lane due to a vehicle accident with a power pole down. PG&E will be responding. Expect traffic delays and road closures well into the morning commute. Please plan accordingly and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/kprQZFDEkE
— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) March 28, 2022
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.