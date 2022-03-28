FOLSOM, Calif. (CBS SF/AP) — An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Sacramento County prison, authorities said Sunday.
Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.
Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after 2:30 p.m., the statement said.
Two fellow inmates, Tyler Yates and Gregory Roach, are suspected in the death, which is being investigated as a homicide, officials said. Yates and Roach have been moved to a segregation unit at the prison, also known as New Folsom Prison, during the investigation.
Marcus, 33, was serving two consecutive sentences for crimes including evading a police officer and possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.
The prison, sometimes referred to as New Folsom Prison, is a high-security facility housing more than 1,750 inmates.