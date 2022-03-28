STOCKTON (BCN) — A hit-and-run Sunday afternoon near Stockton left one man dead and three minors injured, California Highway Patrol officials said.
At about 2:16 p.m., a 37-year-old man in a 2014 Toyota Corolla was driving north on 99 Frontage Road, north of Mosher Drive with passengers 14, 10 and seven years old.READ MORE: Hayward Mom Samantha Johnson Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Her 8-Year-Old Daughter
Officers said the man tried to make a U-turn using a driveway and head south on 99 Frontage Road when a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck crashed into the left side of the Toyota.
The pickup truck driver, a 33-year-old man, slammed his breaks to try and avoid hitting the car and fled after the crash, according to CHP.READ MORE: East Bay Woman Sentenced To Prison For Bank Fraud, Stealing Trash Bags Full Of Mail
The driver of the Toyota died at the scene and the children were transported to a hospital. Their medical condition wasn’t known to the CHP.
Investigators said that several hours later the driver of the Dodge was arrested. It is unclear if he was under the influence when the crash occurred, CHP officials said.
MORE NEWS: Police: No Connection Between Fatal San Jose Shooting, Officer-Involved Shooting Just Yards Away
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.