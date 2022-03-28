SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An early Sunday morning fatal shooting in downtown San Jose was not connected to a nearby police shooting just minutes later outside a taqueria, according to San Jose police.

Spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said a suspect was seen fleeing toward the San Jose State University campus after a man was found shot dead at South Fourth and East San Carlos streets at about 2:44 a.m. A suspect description was still not available Monday.

Camarillo said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

“We do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety,” said Camarillo. “The circumstances and motive are still under investigation.”

A short time after the first shooting at around 3:11 a.m., officers processing the shooting scene saw people fleeing from La Victoria Taqueria, which is about a block away on East San Carlos Street. Arriving officers saw a man pointing a gun at someone and opened fire, hitting the suspect who is expected to survive.

Camarillo said detailed information on the officer-involved shooting would be provided by Chief Anthony Mata on Wednesday.

While unrelated, the shootings within minutes of each other put a strain on police resources during the early morning hours Sunday, Camarillo said. It was also unusual to have two totally separate crime scenes so physically close together.

“Needless to say, I mean, two major incidents right around the corner from each other within minutes of each other,” said Camarillo. “In my 24 years, I’ve never been a part of anything like that. Certainly, you know, different parts of the city but, I mean, right around the corner. You could literally take 100 paces, and you’re in one scene to the other.”

The homicide victim’s identity was still pending the notification of his family. It was the city’s fourth homicide of 2022.