SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Fire crews rescued a young adult trapped on the roof, along with two animals, following a house fire in Santa Rosa on Sunday night.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said they were called to the home on Louis Krohn Drive at 7:38 p.m. Less than four minutes later, firefighters arrived and found black smoke coming out of the front door and windows on the second floor.
Firefighters said they also found a young adult man hanging onto a small section of the first story roof after he was forced out of a second story window. The male was quickly rescued by ladder and was not injured.
Crews then entered the home to search for additional people inside the home. They found a kitten who was overcome by smoke along with a bearded dragon lizard.
According to firefighters, the cat was brought to paramedics, resuscitated at the scene and taken to the vet by its owners. The bearded dragon also survived.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 20 minutes. A total of four people were displaced in Sunday's fire.
The home suffered extensive heat and smoke damage, which is estimated to be $250,000. Santa Rosa firefighters said the fire was accidental in nature, but the cause is still under investigation.