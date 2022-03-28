ROHNERT PARK (BCN/CBS SF) — A teenager who has been missing for over two weeks from Rohnert Park has been added to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s database.
Eloise Urbanski, 17, was last seen at Technology High School at 550 Bonnie Ave. in Rohnert Park on March 9 at 10:15 a.m., according to the Polly Klaas Foundation.
Urbanski is Caucasian, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and piercings on her lip and nose.
A spokesperson for the Cotati Police Department said Urbanski was last seen wearing a green and black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. Police think she could have been heading for San Francisco.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Cotati Police Department at (707) 792-4611, the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department at (707) 584-2600 or any local law enforcement.
