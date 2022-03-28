SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Deputies took a man into custody Monday afternoon after he tossed a large rock at a passing motorcycle officer and a second vehicle in San Leandro, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Jason Swain, was initially observed at around 2:30 p.m. yelling loudly across the street from the Eden Township Substation at 15001 Foothill Boulevard.READ MORE: UPDATE: San Jose Police Release Images from Scene of Officer-Involved Shooting
At one point, the suspect picked up a large rock and threw it at the motorcycle deputy as he turned into the parking lot. He was then chased on foot to a nearby gas station, and during the chase the suspect crossed into traffic and damaged another passing vehicle, a deputy’s report said.READ MORE: Twilio Engineers Among 7 Charged In $1 Million Insider Trading Scheme At Start Of Pandemic
When units converged on him, the suspect threatened to throw another rock at them and deputies tried de-escalation tactics to no effect. As the man began removing his T-shirt, he was immediately hit with a Taser, the report said.
“A man decided to throw a rock at our motorcycle deputy then fight him,” said an email from sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ray Kelly. “He’s now in jail.MORE NEWS: As Rain Winds Down, Latest Storm Unlikely to Provide Local Drought Relief
After Swain was cleared at Eden Medical Center he was taken to Santa Rita Jail.