LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Will Smith has apologized for slapping comedian Chris Rock in the face during the Oscars on Sunday. Smith said his “behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable” in a Monday night Instagram post.
“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith wrote. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”
Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring in fictional sequel to the 1997 film “G.I. Jane.” Pinkett Smith, who announced several years ago that she has alopecia, shaves her head.