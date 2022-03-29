SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Music icon Elton John announced Tuesday he was adding additional shows to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour including an October 8 stop at Levi’s Stadium.
After being paused by the COVID outbreak, the tour will kick into high gear beginning with a July 15 concert in Philadelphia and wrapping up months later with a the three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium on November 17, 19 and 20.
"This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I've ever had," Elton John said in a news release. "Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we're making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."
The music legend turned 75 last week and had decided it is time to walk away from touring after 52 years of live performances. The past year has also seen Elton return to the recorded music charts with his smash hit “Cold Heart (PNAU REMIX),” which hit #7 on Billboard’s Hot 100.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, March 30 at 10 a.m. PDT through Tuesday, April 5 at 10 p.m.
Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. PXDT at www.EltonJohn.com.