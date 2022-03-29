SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Equipment problems briefly shut down San Francisco’s cable car lines Tuesday morning, and left one line shut down for the remainder of the day, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) reported.
Just before 10 a.m., SFMTA tweeted that all cable cars lined were halted due to a reported strand alarm on the Mason Line. Buses were brought in to service the Powell-Hyde and Powell-Mason lines while crews worked to resolve the issue. The California Line continued with its normal operation, SFMTA said.
UPDATE: Powell-Hyde & -Mason Cable Car lines stopped while repair work to the cable is conducted. Buses being arranged to support service on both lines.
California Line will continue normal operation. Will update.
— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 29, 2022
The Mason line was later shut down for the remainder of the day, while the Hyde line resumed service before again being halted for additional inspection. The Hyde line was expected to resume Tuesday afternoon, SFMTA said.