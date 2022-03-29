Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cable Cars, San Francisco, San Francisco Muni, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Equipment problems briefly shut down San Francisco’s cable car lines Tuesday morning, and left one line shut down for the remainder of the day, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) reported.

Just before 10 a.m., SFMTA tweeted that all cable cars lined were halted due to a reported strand alarm on the Mason Line. Buses were brought in to service the Powell-Hyde and Powell-Mason lines while crews worked to resolve the issue. The California Line continued with its normal operation, SFMTA said.

The Mason line was later shut down for the remainder of the day, while the Hyde line resumed service before again being halted for additional inspection. The Hyde line was expected to resume Tuesday afternoon, SFMTA said.

 