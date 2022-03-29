SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata provided additional details of an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning that happened just minutes after another deadly shooting close by, describing how in the confusion a police officer shot a man who had disarmed the gunman.

Mata said the two shootings were among four separate incidents involving illegally-possessed firearms over the past weekend. In one, a man was found shot dead at South Fourth and East San Carlos streets at about 2:44 a.m. Sunday. A suspect was seen running toward the San Jose State University campus following the shooting and has not been found. Police consider it an isolated incident and no continuing threat to the community.

Less than a half-hour after the shooting and while officers were still processing the scene, people were seen fleeing from La Victoria Taqueria several hundred feet from the homicide scene, and reporting a disturbance and a person with a gun.

At a press conference Tuesday, Mata said responding officers to the taqueria were aware a homicide had occurred nearby and the shooting had fled on foot. The officers also believed there was an active shooting scenario unfolding at the taqueria and that it may have involved the shooter from the homicide at South Fourth and East San Carlos streets.

Later on, it was determined that neither was the case. At the time, however, officers arrived to a chaotic scene at the taqueria following a fight between two groups of people, with one person holding a gun. Surveillance images from the restaurant showed the person who originally brandished the weapon had it taken away during a struggle and the gun changed hands more than once, Mata said.

“The fight moved out of the front door and onto the landing where one individual was holding the handgun,” said Mata. “Officers gave repeated commands to drop the gun; however, the individual does not drop the gun and one officer shot more than one time, striking the individual.”

The person shot by police suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and would not be charged with any crime, said Mata. “The individual who originally brought the gun to Victoria Restaurant and brandished it during the fight was arrested for being a felon in possession of a privately-made firearm, or ghost gun.”

The police department released surveillance video from inside the restaurant and Mata said officer body-worn camera video would be released as part of a community briefing video at a later date.

Mata said three out of the four incidents of illegally-possessed guns over the weekend involved so-called “ghost guns” and said the department was rolling out a new program to curb the use of private-made, untraceable firearms. The Cash For Ghost Guns would refocus funding for future gun buyback programs toward paying individuals for tips that lead to the seizure of ghost guns.

Sunday’s homicide victim’s identity was still pending the notification of his family. It was the city’s fourth homicide of 2022.