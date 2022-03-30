By Betty Yu and Molly McCrea

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A pair of blue heroes — both with longtime ties to the North Bay — have released a collaborative effort that is nominated for a Grammy this year.

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite are two legendary blues musicians armed with the weapons of their trade: Elvin’s favorite guitar is a cherry-red 1959 Gibson nicknamed “Red Dog.” Charlie carries a brief case packed with custom-made harps.

They each have made dozens of recordings. Before the pandemic shut down most of the world, the two men finally made an album together.

The effort entitled “100 Years of Blues” is up for a Grammy Award, nominated for “Best Traditional Blues” album.

KPIX asked the musicians about why “100 Years” is part of the title.

“I’ve been playing blues for way over 50 years. And so has Charles. I can’t say that about most people,” said Bishop.

“Between the two of us, we’ve been playing for over 100 years,” quipped Musselwhite.

The road to this nomination took a circuitous and fortuitous route for the bluesmen.

Bishop was born in Glendale, California, but grew up on a farm in Iowa before his family moved to Oklahoma. Musselwhite as born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, but raised in Memphis, Tennessee.

In the 1960s, both ended up visiting blues clubs in Chicago, primarily in black neighborhoods on the south and westsides. They were entranced and stayed to learn.

“We both kind of came up in the same schools. The old blues, you know? We both know how to play. Most people these days learned their blues from the Rolling Stones if they go back that far. We kind of were right there at the source,” explained the guitarist.

The young white newcomers were welcomed by the black musicians. They learned from the greats, but the schooling was intense.

“We played from 9 to 4 every night, and 9 to 5 on Saturday. And you played a show every hour,” said Bishop.

“You play 45 minutes and you got 15 minutes off, so that would be 7 or 8 sets a night. So that really gets your chops up,” added Musselwhite with a laugh.

KPIX asked the blues legends to try to explain what the blues are all about.

“I’d rather play it then describe it. It’s the real stuff. Blues was invented by people who lived in impossible situations,” replied Bishop. “It just soothes the soul.”

“The blues is your buddy in good times, and your comforter in bad times,” noted Musselwhite.

A longtime resident of Napa County, Musselwhite recently moved to Clarksdale, Mississippi to get away from continuing fire danger in the wine country. But he says he still feels close to the region.

“I’ll always be part of the Bay Area,” he said.

As for Bishop, he takes it easy, farming on a small plot of land behind his home in Marin County where he grows his own food. He actually does more than jam on stage; he jams his fruit in the kitchen.

“I pretty much try to eat as much homegrown stuff as possible. Keep the vegetables rolling all year,” explained the guitar player.

The two old friends hope to soon harvest a Grammy. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show airs on Sunday, April 3rd, live on CBS and Paramount+.

Bay Area residents can also see the two venerable blues masters playing together in person this summer. They perform at SF Jazz on Saturday, July 30th.

