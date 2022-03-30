SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP are searching for a suspect vehicle and armed suspect Wednesday afternoon following a two-car collision and carjacking on eastbound I-80 west of Yerba Buena Island.

The incident is severely slowing traffic departing San Francisco on the Bay Bridge.

The crash initially reported shortly before 12 p.m. blocked the middle three eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the crash just after noon on Wednesday. There were few details regarding the collision west of the Treasure Island Road exit on the western span of the bridge.

Traffic Collision on Eastbound I-80 West of Treasure Island Rd in San Francisco. Left and Center Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 30, 2022

CHP later confirmed that before 11:40 a.m., officers were called to two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-80 just west of Treasure Island Road off ramp.

CHP said one driver exited and carjacked an uninvolved passing vehicle at gunpoint after displaying firearm. The truck continued eastbound into Oakland, CHP said.

At approx 1145 hours, an incident on I-80 e/b (SFOBB), W/ of Treasure Island resulted in an armed carjacking, where a white Chevy Colorado pickup truck (CA# 95222P2) was taken at gunpoint. Please call 911 to report and do not attempt to engage the suspect. pic.twitter.com/y06NLUCOGp — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 30, 2022

Authorities are searching for the white Chevy Colorado truck with California license plate #95222P2 that was carjacked. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s with white or light skin.

Investigators processing the scene will keep lanes 1-3 on the bridge closed for another hour, CHP said.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 and not approach the suspect.

At one point the center lane was reopened, but as of 12:50 p.m., the left and center lanes were still blocked. Traffic continued to crawl on the western span heading out of San Francisco into the afternoon.

If you can delay your trip from San Francisco to the East Bay on the Bay Bridge do it. Traffic is brutal getting to the bridge and on the bridge. According to traffic reports there’s an accident on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/BNXEM2HJ7l — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) March 30, 2022

Traffic was backed up as far as Cesar Chavez on northbound 101.

CHP confirmed that all eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge had reopened as of shortly before 2 p.m.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Eastbound I-80 West of Treasure Island Rd in San Francisco. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 30, 2022

Given the sides of the back-up created by the incident, drivers should anticipate residual delays and try to use alternate routes.