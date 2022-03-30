DALY CITY (CBS SF) — BART reported major delays on the system Wednesday afternoon because of an equipment problem on a train near Daly City station.
Between 4:30 and 5 p.m. there was no BART service between the Colma and 24th St./Mission stations in the East Bay direction, BART said.
SamTrans buses were being made available between Colma and Daly City stations. San Francisco Muni route 14 was also put into service to take BART passengers between Daly City and 24th Street stations.
BART first alerted about the equipment problem at 4:12 p.m.
There is a major delay in all directions due to a previous disabled train near Daly City station. That situation has been RESOLVED.
All trains in all directions are recovering service. Expect major residual delays which will normalize over time.https://t.co/mXt9YH0DhV pic.twitter.com/FMgtvGUNN4
— BART (@SFBART) March 30, 2022
Just before 5 p.m., BART said service had been restored in all directions but "major residual delays" were expected. No additional details were available about the equipment issue.