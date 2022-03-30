SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three burglary suspects have been arrested after breaking into San Francisco’s historic Castro Theater, which is currently closed while undergoing renovations.

San Francisco police said 38-year-old Gary Marx; 25-year-old Nicholas Degrego and 32-year-old Jason Kilbourne were being held on burglary and other charges after being taken into custody inside the theater early Tuesday morning.

Yesterday morning @SFPDMission arrested three individuals suspected of breaking into the @Castro_Theatre, after Officer Kathryn Winters noticed missing signs and broken glass. Thanks to Officer Winters' sharp eye, further damage was averted, and the Theatre was quickly repaired. pic.twitter.com/xKKqpfm9UB — Rafael Mandelman (@RafaelMandelman) March 30, 2022

Investigators said San Francisco officers were patrolling on their foot beat in the Castro District when they observed a man inside the theater.

They also saw broken glass in the front door of the theater, which appeared to be a sign of forced entry.

The officers immediately detained the male and called for additional officers to assist them in searching the theater. During the search, officers located and detained two additional males. They also located tools that were suspected to be used in the burglary.

Another Planet Entertainment took over management of the theater in January from the family who owned the theater and built it in 1922.

While arrests have been made this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.